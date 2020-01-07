Mumbai Crime: Police may reconstruct face of Ghatkopar woman to identify deceased

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After collecting body parts of a woman from different locations over the past week and being unable to identify her owing to the decomposed state of her head, the Ghatkopar police have decided to approach experts to reconstruct the face.

"We had extracted fingerprints of the deceased on the very first day and are still working to identify her based on that. Besides, our teams have been working tirelessly to find out if any woman was reported missing in and around the area where the mutilated torso was found on December 30," a police officer told mid-day on condition of anonymity.

"We were thinking of getting clues from the head, but it is beyond recognition. Hence, it has become a little difficult for us to establish the woman's identity," the officer said.

Another officer said that they are making all efforts to identify the deceased, but in case "all attempts fail we have to go for facial reconstruction." A day after recovering the torso wrapped in a bed sheet near the state transport's workshop at Ghatkopar West, the police found both the legs and the hands of the deceased in a garbage dump near Fatima High school in Vidyavihar on December 31.

A special team that was formed to investigate the case had been searching across Kurla, Sakinaka and Powai for the remaining body part when they found the head on January 5. The head, wrapped in a blanket, was found near Kurla railway station beside the tracks.

