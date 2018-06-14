Mumbai Crime: Police nab three of 15 peddlers who attacked Byculla residents

The operation involved 60 officers from Byculla, Agripada and JJ Marg police stations, CSMT GRP and Byculla RPF, and was headed by ACP (Agripada division) Dilip Shind

Representational Image

On Tuesday night, the police finally caught three of the 15 Nigerian drug peddlers they'd booked for attacking Byculla residents after the latter had tried to stop buyers from approaching the peddlers.

The operation involved 60 officers from Byculla, Agripada and JJ Marg police stations, CSMT GRP and Byculla RPF, and was headed by ACP (Agripada division) Dilip Shinde.

Four teams

Senior inspector of Byculla police station Avinash Shingate said, "We divided the 60 into four teams and, around 11.30 pm, dispatched them to various locations. The first team entered from Sandhurst Road station, second from Byculla station, third from Khada Parsi and fourth from Burhani college. That's how we blocked all entry-exit points."

Sources said that as soon as the 10 to 12 Nigerians at the site got wind of this, they began running helter-skelter. A few managed to hide, while some may have succeeded in boarding a train. However, after a two-and-a-half-hour chase, the police caught three of them.

Trio held

"One of them, who had climbed a street-light pole, was arrested from near the Byculla fire brigade, while another one hiding in a tree was held from Wadi Bunder. The third one was arrested on Byculla railway tracks," said Shingate. The trio has been identified as Innocense Eze, 28, Stanly Obiena Obi, 27, and Ugwu Ifechiy, 27. On Wednesday, they were produced in court and sent to police custody.

