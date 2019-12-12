Mumbai Crime: Police rescue woman sold into marriage

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Kurar police have rescued a woman who was taken to Rajasthan on the pretext of a job and sold for Rs 1.60 lakh. The police have arrested six people for the crime. The woman, who is married and has four children, was also forcibly married to the man who bought her.

According to the police, the 40-year-old Kurar resident was unable to repay an R2 lakh loan. She met one of the accused, called Kusum, who offered her a job in Rajasthan and assured her she could easily pay off her loan in a few months. Police said the woman was taken to Rajasthan where on November 18 she was forcibly married to another accused, Mukesh, in a temple.

On December 1 the woman managed to call her daughter. On December 2, the police said Mukesh's nephew, Vikky, called her daughter and demanded R2 lakh to release her mother.

On December 3 the woman's daughter and husband lodged a police complaint. A team led by Senior Inspector Babasaheb Salunkhe and API GS Gharge went to Togra Kalan village and rescued the woman.

They arrested six accused, identified as Kavita Jadhav alias Salma Akbar Bhatti, 35, Kusum alias Rekha Shinde, 45, Mukesh Jangeed, 37, Krishn Kumar, 33, Pravinkumar Jangeed, 33 and Vivek alias Vikky Jangeed, 22. Police said Kavita is the main accused who sold the victim for R1.60 lakh to Mukesh.

DCP Zone XII Dr DS Swami said, "Villagers surrounded our team, but with the help of local police the woman was rescued and brought to Mumbai." The accused have been remanded in police custody till December 16.

Rs 1.60 lakh

What the woman was sold for

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates