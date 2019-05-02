Mumbai Crime: Police seized harmful chemicals in Aarey Colony

crime

The police raided and seized hazardous chemicals in large numbers at a Tadi Madi centre used to make the beverage on Wednesday in Aarey colony

The Aarey police have raided an illegal Tadi Madi centre in Goregaon Aarey colony on May 1, 2019, and seized hazardous chemicals in large numbers that are used to make the beverage. The police also arrested the accused identified as Ramanna who ran the business of producing and selling this beverage at local Tadi centres.

According to police sources, police inspector Dayanayak with the help of Aarey police on Wednesday allegedly raided an illegal Tadi Madi centre situated in the Aarey colony unit number 31, a few metres away from the Aarey police station where the officers seized more than fifty bags of hazardous chemicals used to make the Tadi.

Ramanna was in this illegal business for years and was caught several times before by the locals and other police in similar cases. Despite several arrests, the accused continued his business of producing and selling beverages in the nearby localities using harmful chemicals for the production.

According to a police officer from the local police station, "The investigation is underway and the chemicals have been sent to the forensic laboratory for testing. A few years back, around 104 people were killed and several others fell ill after consuming methanol mixed liquor in the Malwani area. The name and the toxicity of the chemicals recovered by the police from the Aarey colony are yet to be known, therefore it has been sent for testing."

