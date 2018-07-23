Mumbai: Police solve dacoity case within 48 hours, 9 held

Deputy commissioner of police Vikram Deshmane confirmed that they had arrested 9 people and they were remanded to police custody till July 24. Police have recovered 99 per cent of the jewellery which was stolen by the accused

Acting on a tip-off by informers, the MHB police on Friday arrested nine people who had looted a person who worked for a jewellery workshop and made away with gold jewellery weight 1.405 kg worth at Rs 42 lakh. The arrests were made within 48 hours of the crime taking place.

Officials said on July 18, around 9.30 pm, Lal Shaikh (20) was taking ornaments for polishing along with the owner Jignesh Shah when he was stopped near Dahisar railway station but four people, who started pushing him and started shouting 'chor chor'. The accused beat up Shah and made away with his bag which contained the gold ornaments. Initially the police had filed a case of robbery, but when they began investigations they realised more than 4 people are involved and sections of dacoity were applied to the case.

Officials said off the nine arrested Paidul Mandal (19) worked at the same workshop and he was in touch with another accused Shakiulla Mandal (24) who did not have a job and had asked Paidul for some work. Paidul tipped off him about the large jewellery and Shakiulla roped in other accused from Dahisar area for execute the crime. The others arrested are Pankaj Pandarkame (25), Sameer Rana (23), Sachin Gaur (23), Nadeem Ansari (20), Santosh Rajbhar (24), Shankar Singh (22) and Baban Tayde (26).

