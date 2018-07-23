Search

Mumbai Crime: Police solves dacoity case within 48 hours, 9 arrested

Jul 23, 2018, 20:00 IST | A correspondent

Deputy Commissioner of police, Vikram Deshmane confirmed that they had arrested 9 people and they were remanded to police custody till July 24. The Police have recovered 99 percent of the jewelry which was stolen by the accused

Pics/Midday

Acting on a tip-off by informers, the MHB police on Friday arrested nine people who had looted a person with gold jewelry worth Rs 42 lakhs. The police have made arrests and have solved the case within 48 hours of the crime taking place.

Officials said, “On July 18, around 9.30 pm, Lal Shaikh (20) was taking ornaments for polishing along with the owner Jignesh Shah, when he was stopped near the Dahisar railway station by four people, who started pushing him and started shouting 'chor chor'. The four accused beat up Shah and made away with his bag which contained gold ornaments worth Rs 42 lakhs. Initially, the police had filed a case of robbery, but when they began the investigation they realised that more than 4 people were involved and sections of dacoit were then applied to the case.

Officials further said, “Of the nine arrested Toidul Mandal (19) worked at the same workshop and he was in touch with another accused Shafiqullah Mandal (24) who did not have a job and had asked Toidul for some work. Toidul had tipped him about the large jewelry and Shafiqullah then roped in other accused from Dahisar area to execute the crime.

The other arrested accused are Pankaj Pandarkame (25), Sameer Rana (23), Sachin Gaud(23), Nazim Ansari (20), Santosh Rajbhar (24), Shankar Singh (22) and Santosh Baban Tayde (26).

