Mumbai Crime: Political worker attacked over 'molestation' in Chembur, four held

crime

A woman had filed a complaint against Dunbale for touching her inappropriately in the Chembur police station, the official said. Dunbale is not arrested yet as he is undergoing treatment in a hospital, the official said

Representational picture

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking a political functionary in suburban Chembur after a woman lodged a complaint of molestation against him, the police said Sunday. The incident occurred Saturday night at Sindhi colony in Chunabhatti area, an official said.

The injured person has been identified as Karna Bala Dunbale, who is reportedly attached with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

