Mumbai Crime: Woman assured of modelling auditions raped by imposter cop in Kurla

A 29-year-old model, rescued in Social Service Branch (SS Branch) raid, was allegedly raped by a police informer on February 5. After the SS Branch released her, the accused, posing as a police officer, allegedly took the woman to a hotel in Kurla and raped her.

The woman was working at a salon where she met a person named Deepak who assured her modelling auditions. Later, Deepak shared her number with another person, Zoeb, who helped her get an audition on February 4. "She was called to a hotel in Saki Naka for the audition on the night of February 4. At the same time, the SS Branch received information about a prostitution racket, so they conducted a raid. However, cops found four women in the hotel but no customers," an officer from VB Nagar Police station said.

After conducting the investigation, and recording statements of the four women, the cops released them at 2 am. That's when the accused, claiming to be a police officer, told the woman to accompany him.

"Pretending to be a cop, the accused told the woman that he saved her from the raid and offered her food. He took the woman to a hotel in Kurla, where they had dinner. Later, he told her to stop at a nearby hotel. When she refused, he threatened to arrest her on charges of prostitution," a police officer said.

The imposter then raped the woman and allowed her to leave around 8 am on February 5. She revealed the incident to her friend who told her to file a complaint. On February 6, she approached Saki Naka police station and registered a complaint.

"We have checked the CCTV footage from the hotel and booked the accused. He is currently at large but we will arrest him soon," Rajesh Pawar, senior inspector of VB Nagar Police station said.

