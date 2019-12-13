Mumbai Crime: Powai stray dog shot with air gun at point blank range

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

An unknown person was booked by the Powai police on Wednesday for allegedly firing pellets into a local stray dog, which died a few days later as a result. An animal welfare NGO looking after the dog had taken him to a hospital, when he stopped eating, where an X-ray revealed that two pellets had been fired at him from an air gun. The dog succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday after which a case was registered.

Residing at Powai's Adi Shankaracharya Road, the dog was being cared for by Shwetali Mulik of NGO Bark-in that offers pet care services and stay facility for stray dogs. "I was taking care of the dog (Browny) along with some locals. We noticed that he had been looking weak over a few days. We fed him some nutritious food and medicines, too," Mulik told mid-day.



Browny used to be looked after by an NGO in Powai

When that didn't help, Mulik and local residents Meghna Shetty and Rajendra Bisht shifted him Yoda Animal Shelter, Khar. Browny had stopped eating completely by then. He was later shifted to Happy Tails Veterinary Hospital, Khar, where the X-ray showed the pellets. One of them was stuck to his rib.

Browny, however, died during treatment. "Browny was ill but doctors said the pellet injuries were responsible for his death," Mulik said, adding, "Doctors also observed that the pellets were fired from point-blank range into his abdomen but the wounds were not visible on the dog's skin." The Powai police have registered a case against unknown people. "We are checking the CCTV cameras to find the person behind this," an officer from Powai police station said.

