Mumbai Crime: Preeti Jhangiani's 7-year-old son abused and threatened by senior citizen

The accused threatened and abused actress Preeti Jhangiani's son and even asked the security guard of the building to throw him out of the building campus

Bollywood actress Preeti Jhangiani has registered a complaint at Khar police station against a senior citizen for threatening and abusing her seven-year-old son Jayveer Dabas on Thursday. Jhangiani (38) visited Khar police station with her husband Parvin Dabas on Thursday evening. A senior police officer confirmed the matter.

Sources in Bollywood told Mid Day that Jayveer and nephew of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had gone to play with their common friend in a neighbouring building Shiva Sthan on Wednesday evening. Jayveer and his younger brother Dev were accompanied by their nanny to the neighbouring building which is hardly five-minute walk from Bandra Legacy, where the Preeti lives with her husband and children.

"Four boys including Jayveer were playing on the premises of Shiva Sthan. For some reason, one of the boys punched Jayveer into his stomach and in return, Jayveer abused him saying ‘stupid’. The boy went to his house and informed his grandfather Arif Siddhiqui. The fumed Siddhiqui immediately reached on the ground floor where the kids were playing and vented out his anger on Jayveer. Siddhiqui threatened and abused Jayveer and told the security guard to throw him out of the building campus,” said a reliable source from Bollywood.

The incident was also witnessed by Aishwarya Rai’s sister-in-law Shrima, who intervened into the matter to calm Siddhiqui down. But she was asked to ‘keep quiet’ and ‘mind her own business’, the source said. “There was scuffle among boys playing football on the ground. When I intervened, the elderly man tried to demean me. He was very very aggressive,” said Shrima, who is a fashion blogger.

Jayveer returned home with her nanny and younger brother and narrated the incident to his mother Preeti Jhangiani. The source said, “She (Preeti) waited for the arrival of Parvin Dabas, who was out of station,” the source said.

When contacted, Preeti Jhangiani and Parvin Dabas told Mid Day that their son was ‘completely traumatised’ and not willing to go to school and eat food. “But somehow we convinced him to attend his school,” said Jhangiani.

The couple first met Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone (IX) Paramjit Singh Dahiya before registering non-cognisable offense at Khar police station. A senior police officer said the elderly man has been asked to report to Khar police station. “We called him (Siddhiqui), he told us that he was in Borivali,” the officer said.

