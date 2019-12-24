Mumbai Crime: Principal hurls acid at 16-year-old after she complained against teacher

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 16-year-old girl was injured when the principal of her school allegedly hurled acid on her in Kanjurmarg on Sunday, police said on Monday.

An FIR was registered against the principal of the school and three others, including a teacher and two staffers, a police officer said. No arrest has been made so far.

According to the girl's father who is the complainant, the principal flung acid on the his daughter while three others held her. The complainant said the principal and others attacked his daughter as they bore grudge against her for filing a complaint with the police against a schoolteacher who had punished her in the past.

The complainant rushed to the spot after his daughter told him the incident over a phone, and took her to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and later to Sion Hospital, from where she was discharged after initial treatment, the official said. The girl is currently pursuing electronic engineering course from a college in Mahim.

When asked about the incident, Parksite police station senior inspector Kalpana Pawar said the investigation is underway.

