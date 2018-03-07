Mumbai Crime: Producer asks gangster to threaten Bollywood director, arrested

The director filed a complaint with the Anti Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police, based on which the Delhi-based producer was arrested

A producer from Delhi was arrested on Tuesday by the Mumbai Police for enlisting a known gangster to threaten a Bollywood director. The accused producer, identified as Satyendra Tyagi, was in the process of producing a movie with the director, before the deal fell through.

The director filed a complaint with the Anti Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police, based on which the Delhi-based producer was arrested. Based on the producer's orders, the fugitive gangster threatened the director to renew the production of the thriller over a series of intimidating phone calls between September to December 2017.

A report in the Indian Express quotes a police official linked to the case, as having stated, "Tyagi was produced before the court and has been remanded in police custody till March 12. We want to interrogate him about various aspects of the crime. We want to know how he got in touch with the fugitive gangster and how much money exchanged hands."

The IE report also quotes an officer as having added, "Tyagi had invested money in the project. He maintained that he had made huge losses owing to the movie not being completed. He blamed the director for this who was not willing to complete the movie." After the movie fell through, the director began work on a different project.

