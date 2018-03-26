Mumbai Crime: Professor allegedly demands kiss from student for extra marks, detained

While the incident is reported to have occured on March 8th, the complaint was registered only on 24th March

Representational Picture

In a shocking incident, a professor working in a junior college is alleged to have demanded a kiss from a 17-year-old female student, in exchange for giving her extra marks. Based on a complaint filed against the incident, Ghatkopar police detained the accused on Saturday.

The teenage student narrated the incident to her family members, who in turn lodged a protest at the Pant Nagar police station. A report in the Hindustan Times quotes senior police inspector of Pant Nagar police station, Rohini Kale, as having stated, "The accused demanded a kiss from the girl to increase her marks in an exam. We have registered a case against the professor, and he is being questioned further."

While the incident is reported to have occured on March 8th, the complaint was registered only on 24th March. A case has been registered against the professor under sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act, as well as, under section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read: Noida School Head, Teachers Booked In Std IX Student's Suicide

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Related Video