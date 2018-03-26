Mumbai Crime: Professor allegedly demands kiss from student for extra marks, detained
While the incident is reported to have occured on March 8th, the complaint was registered only on 24th March
In a shocking incident, a professor working in a junior college is alleged to have demanded a kiss from a 17-year-old female student, in exchange for giving her extra marks. Based on a complaint filed against the incident, Ghatkopar police detained the accused on Saturday.
The teenage student narrated the incident to her family members, who in turn lodged a protest at the Pant Nagar police station. A report in the Hindustan Times quotes senior police inspector of Pant Nagar police station, Rohini Kale, as having stated, "The accused demanded a kiss from the girl to increase her marks in an exam. We have registered a case against the professor, and he is being questioned further."
While the incident is reported to have occured on March 8th, the complaint was registered only on 24th March. A case has been registered against the professor under sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act, as well as, under section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code.
