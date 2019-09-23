Mumbai Crime: Professor catches man masturbating outside college, gets him arrested

A 39-year-old female visiting faculty of a city-based college wasted no time in reporting a man who she spotted masturbating outside one of the institute's gates around 11.30 am on Saturday. She immediately clicked a picture of him and shared it with the Mumbai Police on Twitter following which the Juhu cops arrested him within a couple of hours.

According to the police, accused Ganesh Shankar Devendra, 21, a resident of Nehru Nagar, has been booked and sent to judicial custody. Recalling the horrifying incident, the professor said, "As soon as I walked out of the back gate, I saw this man standing beside an auto and watching something on his cell phone. He looked up at me and made lewd gestures. He was about to masturbate when I confronted him and he got scared. He immediately crossed the road and escaped from the spot." However, by then she had already clicked his picture and shared with the police on Twitter.

"I am glad that the cops came to my house to record my statement and arrested him within a few hours. I want people to speak up against such incidents and not get scared," she said.

A senior cop said, "After receiving the complaint on Twitter, our teams started searching for the man based on the picture the complainant shared. We arrested him after the complainant identified him." He further said, "The accused has been arrested under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC. After being produced before Bandra Magistrate court, he was sent to judicial custody."

