Mumbai Crime: Prostitution racket busted in Dadar spa, nine women rescued

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly running a prostitution racket after Mumbai police raided his spa at Prabhadevi area of Dadar. According to the police, the accused identified as Salim Shaikh was charged with human trafficking after the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) raided Revjuva Spa in Dadar on Friday evening, which is owned by him, Indian Express reported.

The ANC had sent a decoy customer to the spa after receiving a tip-off of a prostitution racket being run there and booked Shaikh. The accused was not present in the spa when it was being raided and was arrested by Dadar Police and booked on Saturday.

The police also said that they rescued nine women who worked in the spa and also issued a notice to a woman who manages them. Moreover, according to the police, the spa was in violation of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act as it was located near Siddhivinayak Horizon society and also close to Siddhivinayak Temple and located within 200 metres of a gurudwara.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates