Mumbai Crime: Cops raid dance bar in Andheri, rescue five women, arrest seven

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

At least seven people were arrested and five women rescued after a team of police officers raided a dance bar in Andheri.

According to the police, the raid was conducted at the 'Night Lovers Bar' located in MIDC area of Andheri late on Saturday night after the police received a tip-off that women were made to perform raunchy dances in the premises. Among the arrested, four were customers, while two were working at the bar as waiters and one was the manager.

"We have arrested the manager of the bar, two waiters and four customers, while five women have been rescued," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10) Ankit Goel told PTI. Those arrested have been charged under Indian Penal Code Section 294 (obscene acts or words in public) and 34 (common intention), he said.

They have also been booked under provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (working therein) Act, Goel added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates