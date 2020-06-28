Mumbai Crime: Rape accused assaults policeman with wooden club; wounded cop receives 8 stitches on head

A police constable who had gone to nab a rape accused was brutally assaulted by the accused with a wooden club. The cop received 8 stitches on his head. The incident took place at Mulund (East) in Mumbai. Along with the charges of sexual assault on a child, the accused identified as Chetan Bhojaiyya has now been booked for assault on a on-duty cop as well.

The Navghar police had registered a complaint of sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl and the cops were were on the look out for the accused. On Thursday, a team of cops were dispatched to nab the accused following a tip that he was hiding in a building in Mulund.



"The cops reached the building and successfully nabbed the culprit from a house. While he was being taken out of the flat, he picked up a wooden club, normally used for washing clothes, and hit 44-year-old constable Bharat Suryavanshi on his head," said an an officer from Navghar police station.

The constable was bleeding profusely after the assault on his head and was immediately rushed to Ashirwad Hospital from where he was shifted to Fortis Hospital for further treatment. The constable sustained 8 stitches on his head.

While speaking to mid-day, Senior Inspector Pushkraj Suryawanshi said, "The accused who assaulted cop has been arrested and is under police custody. The constable was treated at the hospital on OPD basis. The accused has been booked for assaulting official and relevant sections has been applied."

