Mumbai Crime: Rape case registered against Aditya Pancholi at Versova

crime

In 2017, Aditya and his wife had filed four criminal defamation cases against Kangana and her sister for defaming them on national TV

Aditya Pancholi

In breaking news, a rape case has been filed against Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi at Versova Police station.

The case was filed under sections 376, 328, 384, 341, 342, 323, 506 of IPC.

With regard to the criminal defamation case filed by actor Aditya Pancholi in 2017, the Andheri Metropolitan court had issued summons to actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel on June 26, 2019.

"Four summons have been issued in the matter — Aditya vs Kangana, Aditya vs Rangoli, Zareena Wahab vs Kangana and Zareena Vahab vs Rangoli," said Aditya's lawyer Shreya Srivastava "The next hearing in the matter will be held on July 26 when the actress is supposed to be present," added Srivastava.

