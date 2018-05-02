Mumbai Crime: Raped, threatened with acid attack, SoBo survivor gets Uttar Pradesh youth caught

After befriending her on a WhatsApp group, accused proposed marriage but later went incommunicado, resurfacing shortly to commit the crime



The Pydhonie police have arrested 21-year-old from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly threatening, raping and blackmailing a 19-year-old from South Mumbai. The youth, identified as Mohammed Ashraf Khurshid Ahmed Shaikh, had befriended the girl through a WhatsApp group.

The case dates back to 2016, when the complainant girl was added to a WhatsApp group called 'Friends', consisting of boys and girls from across the country. She befriended Shaikh on it. A month later, he told her he loved her and wanted to meet her. As she also liked him, she agreed, and the two met at Girgaum Chowpatty in October 2017.

Shaikh told her he worked in a garage in Pune and proposed marriage to her. "She accepted, and the two met again at Girgaum Chowpatty later that same month, when her uncle saw them and told her parents. Her mother talked to Shaikh and told him to come home and meet the family first," said an officer. Shaikh, however, didn't show up, and instead, on January 8, called up the girl and asked her to come to Pune.

When she refused, he threatened to get his friends in Mumbra to throw acid on her. Scared, she left the next morning and met him at Chinchwad station. He took her to a room in a three-storey building, claiming it was his aunt's place, and raped her.

On January 11, the Pimpri police saw the couple and asked where they were from. When the girl said she was from Mumbai, they took them to the police station, where they found out about the missing complaint at Pydhonie police station lodged by her parents. They then sent her back.

After this, Shaikh got in touch with her friends and relatives, threatening he had obscene pictures of her. The girl then lodged a rape complaint at Pydhonie police station.

The police launched a search for Shaikh and found him in his hometown. A team went to Bijnaur, UP, a few days ago and arrested him. He was produced in court yesterday and sent to police custody till May 2.

