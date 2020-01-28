Mumbai Crime: Reckless truck driver hits five people, kills one in Vasai

A reckless truck driver hit five people in Vasai on late Monday night, killing a fruit vendor and critically injuring others. The locals alleged that the man was drunk and driving the truck.

According to the police, the man hit three people near Vitthal Temple situated opposite the Shalimar Hotel at Waliv Road in Vasai. The deceased man was taking a fruit cart and was walking along the road. The other two were seriously injured they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Sources from the police also said the same vehicle driver hit two cyclists on Fatherwadi Road, who suffered minor injuries. As the driver was trying fleeing after the accident, he was chased by the locals who caught him, handing him over to the police.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates