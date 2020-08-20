Mumbai Crime: Recycled gloves worth Rs 6 lakh seized in Navi Mumbai, one held

Navi Mumbai police on Wednesday conducted a raid at a shop in Pawan MIDC in Gami industrial park and seized around 4 lakh pairs of recycled nitrile gloves stuffed in 263 gunny bags. The seized gloves are worth Rs 6.10 lakh.

A 40-year-old man, who runs the factory where the gloves were being refurbished and resold in the market, was arrested. The accused has been identified as Prashant Surve.

Assistant police inspector (API) Rahul Rakh received a tip-off about a person running a factory to recycle used surgical gloves by washing them. Following the tip-off, a raid was conducted by senior inspector Subhash Nikam, APIs Rupesh Naik and Harshal Kadam and the team.

According to senior inspector Nikam, when they reached the spot they saw 8 to 10 youngsters sorting gloves and keeping them in different boxes, while few others were washing the gloves in a washing machine and drying them with a blower.

"The police is yet to find out that from which hospital was Surve picking up the gloves and where was he selling them after recycling. We are also trying to find out the chain or racket behind it," said senior inspector Nikam.



Women packing gloves at factory unit

Dr. Kailash Gaikwad from Urban Health Centre in Turbhe said, "Using recycled gloves can be harmful for doctors as well as common man. One must purchase gloves from reliable chemists and should dispose of in proper manner."

A case has been registered against Surve in Turbhe Police station under Section 420 (cheating), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused was produced in court on Thursday and was sent to 7-day police custody.

