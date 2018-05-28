Mumbai Crime: Rejected in love, Ghatkopar man makes fake wedding promo

According to the police, he did this after the girl refused his marriage proposal and threatened to approach the cops over the matter



The Ghatkopar police have arrested a 24-year-old man for posting a fake wedding promo of his cousin sister and himself on his Facebook wall. According to the police, he did this after the girl refused his marriage proposal and threatened to approach the cops over the matter. The arrested accused has been identified as Deepak Pujari. He met the 19-year-old victim, who hails from Asalfa in Ghatkopar, at a function in Rajapur last year. A couple of days later, Deepak proposed her and expressed his desire to marry her. Shocked, the girl instantly refused his proposal.

Sources said that by the time she returned to Mumbai, she had completely forgotten about what had happened in Rajapur. She did not even mention about it to her parents. Five months later when the accused came to Mumbai for some work, he met the girl's parents and took her number from them. After that he started saving her WhatsApp profile pictures to his own phone. The victim came to know about this when a relative from Rajapur called her up and asked whether she was in a relationship with Deepak, as he has been using her pictures for his WhatsApp profile.

Later, when she took Deepak's number from the relative and called him up, he once again expressed his love for her. That is when she warned him and threatened to approach the police regarding the matter. Two days later, Deepak created the fake video using their pictures and uploaded it on his Facebook wall.

Speaking to mid-day, an officer from Ghatkopar police station, said, "The video is like a wedding promo, in which both of them look like the bride and groom. After the victim filed a complaint, we sent a team to Ratnagiri, from where he was arrested. We have registered a case against the accused under sections 354D, 500 and 506 of IPC and 66 and 67 of the Information Technology Act. After being produced in court on Sunday, he was sent to police custody till May 29."

