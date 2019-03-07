Mumbai Crime: Research institute director booked for tax evasion

crime

The Bhoiwada cops have registered a case against the director of a research institute and his associates for income tax evasion of Rs 58 crore.

According to the FIR filed by the deputy commissioner of Income Tax, the institute in question never existed, yet accepted donations of Rs 197 crore on the pretext of giving income tax rebates. The matter has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing.

The Income Tax (IT) Department looking after specification sheets on economic transactions of trusts in Mumbai came across a dubious company called Shree Arvindo Institute of Applied Scientific research Trust. The IT department started verifying details about the trust and its credentials.

"We wrote to the Ministry of Science and Technology to know more about this research Trust, but found the ministry had no record of the trust," an IT official said. "We have filed a case against the accused," he added

