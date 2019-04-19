Mumbai crime: Retired accountant loses Rs 67 lakh to fraudster over insurance policy in Kandivli

crime

Cheat had allegedly posed as an officer of the insurance company the retired accountant had taken a policy worth Rs 3.20 lakh from, convinced the 68-year-old to renew it

A 68-year-old retired accountant was duped of Rs 67 lakh on the pretext of renewal of her lapsed life insurance policy. The Samtanagar police have begun investigating the case after the Kandivli resident complained to them on April 16. According to police sources, the woman retired in 2011, and had bought an insurance policy worth Rs 3.20 lakh. She began paying the annual premium of Rs 30,000 in 2013, but due to some reason, stopped in 2014.

Recently, she received a phone call from someone who identified himself as a member of the CBD Belapur Crime Branch. The police said after asking her name and address, he told her that they had caught a gang that had duped several people on the pretext of renewing their insurance policy. He told her that she, too, must have been cheated. The police said the woman inquired about this with the police from CBD Belapur through an acquaintance, and realised she had truly been cheated.

In her statement to the police, she revealed she had received a call from an unknown person in 2018, saying he was an officer with an insurance company, and he asked whether she wanted to renew her lapsed policy. Initially, he asked her to pay R60 lakh, but later, on the pretext of schemes and other offers, he made her pay another Rs 7 lakh. He asked her to transfer the amount to an account. He also convinced her she would get the receipts, etc." said an officer from Samtanagar police station.

"On the victim's complaint, we registered the case against an unknown accused under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) and have begun the investigation, the officer added.

