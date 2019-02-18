Mumbai Crime: Retired HC judge's house at Khar robbed, maid held

crime

The Khar police have arrested a 48-year-old maid, for allegedly robbing Rs 1.6 lakh from the residence of a retired judge of the Bombay High Court, at Khar on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Leena Laxman More, a resident of Santacruz. According to police, she has been accused by the family of the retired judge of stealing the cash while they were out.

According to the Khar police, More works as a maid in different places and she was employed at the judge's residence in Khar for the past six months. She used to work there from 8 am to 9 am. An officer from Khar police station said, "On Thursday, when the judge and his wife were in Bhopal where he attended a lecture, and no one else was present at his residence, she allegedly stole the cash from three cupboards. When the family returned on Friday evening, they found the cupboards open and Rs 50,000, Rs 75,000 and Rs 35,000 missing from each."

When confronted by the family, More allegedly refused to admit her role in the act, after which a complaint was registered with the Khar police. After questioning, the cops arrested her on suspicion, but the cash is yet to be recovered. "Since there was nobody else in the house on February 14, the accused is believed to have executed the theft. A case was registered against her under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property) of the Indian Penal Code. The case is being investigated," added the officer.

