Mumbai Crime: Retired naval officer duped of Rs 50,000

A 70-year-old retired officer of the Indian Navy was duped of Rs 50,000 and the amount was fraudulently transferred from his bank account.

According to a report in Times of India, the fraudsters transferred the amount by hacking his email and sending instructions for the transaction. The police said that the man, who resides in Altamount Road, had authorised the bank to verify with him by sending emails for the bank transactions. Therefore the bank verified with him before debiting the amount.

On August 18, he found Rs 50,500 being debited from the account without any verification mail from the bank as it was short-staffed that time, police said, adding that the account in which the amount was transferred belonged to a company in Delhi.

The man approached the Gamdevi Police station where a case has been registered.

