Mumbai Crime: Revellers break glasses of vehicles in Mulund, one detained

Four to five drug revellers created a chaos at Mulund Khindipada on Monday Night. These revellers broke 10 to 12 front and rear glass of vehicles with an iron rod. According to residents, revellers had broke glasses of vehicles 8 days ago too. Mulund cops have detained one person for having a connection with the incident.

On Monday night around 11 pm, 4 to 5 revellers started breaking glasses of parked vehicles with an iron rod. When some residents tried to intervene they were beaten by them too. Residents alleged that though they called the local police for help repeatedly they didn't rush to their help.

Residents claimed 10 to 12 vehicles have been damaged whereas cops maintained that 8 vehicles have been damaged. However, cops have refused to give an official statement on it.

