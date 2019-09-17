Mumbai crime: Rickshaw driver nabbed for masturbating in front of women in Malad

The Bangur Nagar police has arrested a 55-year-old auto driver for allegedly doing indecency act masturbating in front of women who were out for morning walks on the road near Ryan International School at Malad West.

After realizing what happened, the 43-year-old victim tweeted it to the Mumbai police on September 14. When she saw the accused next morning doing the act, the woman tried to film him. As soon as he realized that he was being filmed, he fled the spot.

Also Read: Mumbai crime: Tutor asks for sexual favours from 13-year old in Powai, arrested

The Mumbai police shared the information to the Bangur Nagar police station on Tuesday and under supervision of senior inspector Shobha Pise, the detection staff API Kadam, PN Santosh Desai, head constable Raju Jadhva, PN Vinod Shelar, swung into action to trace out the auto driver. The arrested accused has been identified as Ramnaresh Yadav, who stays in Rathodi, near Malwani.

A police official from Bangur Nagar police station said that with the help of the photo of the auto that the complaint tweeted, we traced the auto today from Malwani and caught Yadav.

Further investigation revealed that Yadav would stalk the women while they walked on the road near Ryan International School and would masturbate in front of them. The accused has been booked and arrested under various section of the Indian Penal Code. He would also be produced in the court tomorrow the police officer added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates