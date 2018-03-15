Mumbai Crime: Robber nearly drags teen off local train, steals her Rs 38,000 phone

The victim, identified as Miloni Parekh, was travelling with her mother on Saturday night when the incident took place

In a shocking incident, a teenager was assaulted and dragged to the footboard of a ladies' compartment on the Western line, as she bravely tried to fight off a robber. The thief stole a Rs 38,000 from the victim.

The victim, who has been identified as Miloni Parekh, was travelling with her mother on Saturday night when the incident took place. According to the victim, she and her mother were sitting with their backs to the compartment door, when the robber entered and snatched the phone from her hand. Parekh, however refused to let go, which is when the young man hit her on the hand and dragged her to the footboard.

The victim finally let go, as she feared falling off the train. A report in the Hindustan Times quotes the victim as having stated, "I was seated on the third seat of the bench with my phone in my hands. As the train reached Santacruz, a man jumped inside and within the blink of an eye, pulled my phone from my hands. I tried to hold on to it but the young robber, who was wearing a white T-shirt, pulled at my mobile phone and dragged me till the footboard of the opposite door. I did not want to fall out and had to let go of my phone when he hit me on the back of my hand."

Meanwhile, the victim's mother pulled the emergency chain on the train, and joined the twelve other women on the train to shout for help. The mother-daughter duo got off at Bandra and registered an FIR with the Government Railway Police against the identified thief.

The HT report also quotes Sunilkumar Jadhav, senior inspector, Bandra GRP as having added, "We have registered a case of theft and assault used to commit theft under sections 379 and 356 of the Indian Penal Code. We are trying to identify the robber.”

