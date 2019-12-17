Mumbai Crime: Robbery bid in Virar cellphone shop leaves owner dead

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A robbery attempt in a cellphone shop in Virar‘s Kumbharpada on Sunday night left its owner man dead and his colleague injured. One of the robbers was caught by the locals.

The deceased, identified as Vishal Gupta cellphone and stationery shop. On Sunday at around 9.45pm, they were approached by two men who entered the shop in the pretext of buying mobile phones while the brothers were about to close for the day and threatened them. When both of them resisted, one of the men opened fire, in which Vishal was hit on his head. Vijay was also hit with two shots and is being treated at a hospital in Mira Road and said to be stable. Vishal was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

As the robbers tried to flee, locals and other shopkeepers who were alerted by the gunshots intercepted them. One of the thieves was caught and handed over to the police whereas the other one fled on a bike.

The police suspect the case to be of robbery but are ascertaining the motives of committing the crime. Moreover, the CCTV footages of the area will be examined as part of the investigation which is underway. The thieves have been charged under various sections of dacoity and murder, said a police officer from the Virar police station.

