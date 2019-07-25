Mumbai Crime: RPF nab woman with banned drugs priced at almost Rs 31 lakh

crime

Accused (R) along with the police. Pic/ Suraj Ojha

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Tuesday apprehended a Tanzanian (Africa) woman who was accused under the NDPS act and recovered 15 kilograms of banned drugs which have a market value of around Rs. 7.5 lakh - 31 lakh.

On July 23, Sub-inspector Rajiv Kharb from the CIB Kota received information from a reliable source about an African woman, who boarded train no 12432 Hajarat Nizamuddin-Trivandrum Rajdhani Express and was reportedly carrying some suspected items in her bag.

Following this, the information Team CIB Kota informed another unit about the same. A team was then formed from Jabalpur consisting of 2 lady constables and CIB staff SIPF Dharamender Kumawat to confirm the above. The team boarded the train from Kota and conducted a search in the train.

An officer said that the suspected foreigner was spotted in coach no B-5 at seat no. 41 and was journeying from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Panvel. Since she was a foreigner, we contacted NCB officials in Delhi. They instructed the team to keep surveillance on the woman until her destination arrives in Panvel as she would definitely meet her customer.

The team accompanied the suspect till Panvel, while the NCB team of Mumbai led by investigating officer Anil Kumar was also formed for the task. After she arrived at Panvel, the CIB along with NCB Mumbai stopped her and began checking her bags in the presence of female staff. They found in her possession 15 kilograms of banned Ephedrine Drug with a market value of Rs 50, 000- 2 lakh per kilogram.

The suspect then disclosed her name as Sogora Grace, alias Lydia Rispa Kihunde, 26, who was from Tanzania and currently resided in Khar. She was arrested by the NCB Mumbai.

Later, after due formalities were done, she was booked under sections 5A, 25A,28 and 29 NDPS ACT.

