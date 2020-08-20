Mumbai Crime: RPF seize material worth Rs 25.6 lakh in Kurla, 17 held for theft

The police traced the truck within 12 hours and arrested the prime suspect

Central Railway's RPF intelligence wing along with the Kurla Railway Protection Force (RPF) unraveled a theft case and apprehended 17 persons with OHE (overhead) material weighing 34 metric tonnes worth Rs 25.6 lakh. The OHE material was stacked near a diesel shed in Kurla. The police also seized a truck, a scooter, 15 oxygen cylinders, five commercial gas cylinders, and nine gas cutters.

Reportedly, the truck loaded with the stolen material had left from the spot before the team reached. Therefore, different teams were formed to track down the truck. It was eventually traced within 12 hours and the prime suspect was arrested.

Kurla inspector P R Meena, Dadar inspector S K Kosta and crime intelligence branch inspector (Panvel) Amit Raghav carried out the raid under the supervision of Sanjeev Rana, assistant security commissioner, Dadar. The case was solved within 24 hours.

