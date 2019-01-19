Mumbai Crime: Rs 2 crore hacked from Dubai agency, sent to many accounts

crime

The incident had taken place on September 27, 2018, and the FIR was registered on December 13 after Bharat Undavia, GM of Economic Exchange Centre, wrote an email to to RBI

A Dubai-based agency —Economic Exchange Centre — which deals with international money changing and remittance, filed a complaint at MRA Marg police station after Rs 2 crore was hacked from its south Mumbai branch and transferred to several bank accounts. Senior PI of MRA Marg police station Sanjay Kamble said investigation was on.

According to the FIR, the hackers allegedly made 38 transactions through its online portal and distributed the money between accounts in HDFC, ICICI and Axis banks. The incident had taken place on September 27, 2018, and the FIR was registered on December 13 after Bharat Undavia, GM of Economic Exchange Centre, wrote an email to to RBI.

The mail says, "The hackers did 38 fraudulent transactions [worth Rs 2 crore] by manually feeding the details. (As per our regular practice, we always upload files. We have never done manual feeding. HDFC bank is aware of this)." "Of the 38 transactions, seven [total value R34.62 lakh] have already been rejected due to discrepancies in beneficiary details and the amount reversed to our account. We are looking forward to receiving the remaining amount," wrote Undavia in the mail.

Corporate Communication Head of HDFC Bank Ltd, Ravindran Subramanian, said, "The bank is ready to refund the amount that is on hold in beneficiaries' accounts on receipt of debit instructions from customers or competent legal authorities. HDFC has nothing to hide and is fully compliant with regulations." A police officer said, "The funds have been transferred to bank accounts in UP, Bihar, Delhi and Noida. Though some of the holders immediately withdrew the amounts, the remaining accounts have been freezed."

