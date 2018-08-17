Mumbai Crime: Runaway man held with Rs 39.92 lakh cash

crime

Representational picture

A 40-year-old man was arrested today from Pydhonie in south Mumbai, a week after he had fled with Rs 40 lakh given to him by his friend for safekeeping, police said. The accused, Datta Ghargade, had fled to Kundapuram district in Karnataka with the cash given to him by his friend Natha Gawli from Masjid bunder area of south Mumbai, a police official said. Gawali had collected the cash from a businessman on the instructions of his boss, he said.

Gawali had filed a complaint with Pydhonie police in south Mumbai following the incident. On specific information, a police team went to Kundapuram district, where they came to know that Ghargade had already left Karnataka, the official said. Subsequently, police received a tip-off that Ghargade was on his way to Mumbai and laid a trap near Sion lake today, from where he was arrested with Rs 39.92 lakh cash, he said.

