Mumbai Crime: Sales tax officer stabbed repeatedly after he resists robbery

A sales tax officer was assaulted by two robbers on Saturday after he refused to hand over his wallet and mobile to them.

As per Mumbai Mirror, Mahesh Binawade, 39, a resident of Sector 5 in CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai, was walking home after returning from his office in Bandra when 2 robbers accosted him at around 8:15 pm and directed him to hand over his mobile and wallet.

Binawade resisted the robbers and the duo stabbed him several times and also slit his throat before escaping with his valuables. He was stabbed in his left shoulder and arm.

Though seriously injured, Binawade managed to reach home and was taken to the MGM hospital by his wife where he was admitted to the ICU. He is unable to speak.

Devidas Gore, one of Binawade’s relatives said, “He has undergone surgery and is unable to speak due to the injuries. I have lodged a complaint with the police on his behalf. His wallet, mobile phone and identity card are missing. The wallet had Rs 3,000.”

A police officer said that a complaint has been lodged under relevant sections of IPC.

