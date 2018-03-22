Mumbai Crime: Salon professional missing since six days; cops clueless

Police grill two colleagues of 28-year-old BBlunt finance manager, who went missing near Grant Road station, but continue to grope in the dark



Kirti Vyas

It's been six days since the disappearance of Kirti Vyas, 28, a finance manager at BBlunt's Andheri branch who went missing near Grant Road station. While the DB Marg police have formed three teams to trace her, and are questioning her colleagues, they remain clueless.

Something amiss

Kirti was picked up by two of her colleagues, a couple, near her house on March 16 and dropped off a short way after 18 minutes, after which she's been untraceable. With Kirti's family suspecting that something happened on that 18-minute ride, cops' radar has swung towards the couple.



CCTV grab shows Kirti Vyas (above) walking to the main road from her home on March 16

An officer said, "We checked footage from a CCTV near her house; she's seen walking to the main road. Shop owners saw her sitting in a Ford Ecosport. The two colleagues we questioned told us they dropped her near Navjivan society, from where Mumbai Central and Grant Road stations are equidistant, because she told them to."

The police are trying to find out why the two didn't raise an alarm seeing as they were the only ones who knew she had left for work but not reached.

Family agitated

"She used to take the 9.11 am Virar fast from Grant Road station daily. On Friday too, she left on time around 8.50 am. Mother called her at 11.30 am, but her phone was switched off. Thinking she must be in a meeting, mum didn't try again until late night," said her elder sister Shefali.

A complaint was lodged after her mobile phone was found switched off all day and it came to light that she hadn't attended office that day. Kirti has Type 2 diabetes since last three years and was on daily medication. "We have checked all hospitals in South and Central Mumbai and also distributed her photo to other police stations, but so far, no luck," said another officer.

