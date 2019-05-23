Mumbai Crime: Santacruz cops find man's body inside the sack

crime

The Santacruz police have found the body of a 26- year-old man from a sack next to a nullah on Wednesday.

The Santacruz Police found a mark around the neck of the deceased, who has been identified as Nikhil Trilotkar, indicating that he had been strangulated to death. "On Wednesday morning, the police received a call around 10 am informing them that a sack had been found near a college next to the boundary wall of a nullah that had a dead body inside it," an officer from Santacruz police station said.

According to police sources, when they reached there they found the man's head poking out of the sack and it looked like he had been hit with a blunt object on his head.

There was also a deep mark on his neck indicating that he had been strangulated. "Primary investigation has revealed that the killer had tried hard to dispose of the body by throwing it in the nullah but failed to do so owing to the height of the wall," added the officer.

Trilotkar owns several rooms in a chawl at Santacruz West and his livelihood was completely dependent on the rent. During the investigation, the cops found that he had left home on Tuesday night and had been carrying some cash on him.

So far, the cops are probing all angles including personal rivalry. He is also related to a Shakha Pramukh of a political party. While checking details, cops found a case of assault against Trilotkar at Santacruz police station itself.

A senior officer from Santacruz police station said, "A case of murder has been registered in the matter against an unknown person. We are examining all CCTV footage near the area where the body was found." Santacruz cops find man's body inside the sack.

