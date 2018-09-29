Mumbai Crime: School teacher who molested KG student arrested; suspended

crime

Woman teacher had abused the child in school loo; has been suspended by the school

The teacher booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old in the toilet of a Kandivli school on Monday was finally arrested by the police on Friday. This is the apparently the third such incident in the school in the last three years.

Police sources said the child, a student of junior KG, had complained of pain in her private parts after returning from school. She later confided in her mother that there was blood in her urine and that her class teacher had inserted a finger in her private part when she had gone to the bathroom.

The girl's mother then told her husband about it, and the parents called up the police control room. A police team arrived at their house and brought them to the police station, where the mother's statement was recorded and a complaint registered against the accused. The parents along with several political parties have demanded the arrest of the teacher and removal of the principal.

"We have assured them a fair investigation. The girl's medical report shows that she was sexually assaulted," said a police officer from Kandivli police station. He added, "On the basis of the report, we have arrested the 24-year-old woman teacher and produced her before the court. She has been remanded in police custody."

The in-charge of the pre-primary section of the school said, "We have conducted an internal inquiry and suspended the teacher. We are co-operating with the police investigation."

