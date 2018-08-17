Mumbai Crime: Senior at Charity Commissioner's Office accuses another of sexual harassment

crime

Alleges rebuffing a senior colleague's advances led to her becoming the target and unable to at Charity Commissioner's Office

A senior official at the Charity Commissioner's Office has levelled an allegation of sexual harassment against a senior colleague. In her one-page complaint letter submitted to the Worli police on July 7, the 40-year-old has alleged that her 47-year-old senior demanded sexual favours from her, and when she rebuffed his advances, he started harassing her. Since August 9, she has stopped going to office, where her husband works too, at a junior level.

Calling the cops

"I gave my complaint more than a month ago. The police have recorded my statement twice, and yet not registered any FIR against him. The man is very influential and has been sexually harassing other colleagues too. I am sure they, too, would come forward to complain against him. He monitors activities of women employees via CCTV cameras installed in the office. I am scared to go to work," she said, adding that her cubicle has already been sealed.

A senior IPS officer confirmed the infighting between senior officials and said the veracity of allegation is being verified. "We have written to the department concerned. We are also seeking legal opinion from the law and judiciary department before registering an FIR," the officer added.

Dismissing the allegation

However, the principal secretary of the law and judiciary department, N J Jamadar, said, "It is not wrong if a superior takes action against his/her subordinates for not performing well."

The 47-year-old senior, too, called the charge wild. "It is ridiculous. The allegation is wild and baseless. She herself is facing allegations of graft; hence, her judicial power had been withdrawn. These are just pressure tactics to settle the score with me for taking action against her wrong deeds," he said. "And if I have sexually harassed her, why did she not complain to the Vishakha officials in the office?" When asked, the victim said the office does not follow Vishakha guidelines.

