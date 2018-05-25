Mumbai Crime: Senior citizen found dead, family suspects murder

The 70-year-old woman stayed alone at her Turbhe flat; her son says she was killed by thieves who stole jewellery, mobile phone



Representational Image

The decomposed body of a 70-year-old woman who stayed alone, was found in a Turbhe flat on May 19. Her family suspects she was killed by thieves as jewellery and a mobile phone are missing. A case has been filed in APMC police station.

Suman Hande stayed alone in Jamuna Niwas, sector 22 of Turbhe. After her husband passed away, her son and three daughters moved out 15 years ago. They visited her at regular intervals.

On May 19, Hande's neighbours called her daughter Manisha Shah, saying a foul smell was coming from her mother's flat. Police and Fire Brigade personnel found Hande's body in the bedroom.

Pravin Hande, her son, said that as the body had to be taken for post mortem and last rites, they locked the house and returned on May 22. "Four 50 gm gold bangles worth Rs 1 lakh, two 50 gm gold chains worth Rs 60,000, other gold ornaments and a cellphone worth R7,000 were missing. We suspect thieves killed my mother," said Pravin in his statement to police.

"According to the preliminary investigations of doctors at Vashi Municipal Hospital, there were no external injuries on the dead body of Suman Hande. There were no signs of retaliation or struggle. As her family has raised suspicion over the death, we have registered an FIR under IPC Sections 380 (theft) and 460 (causing death while house breaking)," said Rajendra Galande, senior inspector of APMC police station.

