Mumbai crime: Serial abuser accused of raping 20 minor girls granted bail

A serial abuser who has accused of raping 20 minor girls was granted bail in one of the cases by a Mumbai sessions court on Thursday. A report in the Indian Express said that the accused, identified as Rehan Qureshi, was accused of raping minor girls in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane.

Qureshi, who is currently in judicial custody for 19 other cases and lodged in Taloja jail was granted bail on Thursday on a case registered in 2016 in which he was accused of abducting and raping a 13-year-old girl. Qureshi’s lawyer Adil Khatri claimed his innocence saying that the police framed him to solve the old cases and they do not have evidence against him. He said that he applied for bail as the accused was not charge-sheeted even after 90 days of the arrest. Although the police submitted the charge sheet on Thursday, Qureshi had already filed his bail plea.

On the other hand, the officer associated with the case said that they have substantial evidence against him. Navi Mumbai police arrested Qureshi in October 2018 after he was traced in a CCTV during the investigation of one of the cases.

