Mumbai Crime: Serial chain-snatcher stabbed to death in road-side brawl

A serial chain snatcher was brutally murdered after an argument with two men in Tilak Nagar, Dombivali. As per reports a case was filed but the fight was resolved amicably, but the argument soon erupted again which led to the death of the man.



As per the police, they have arrested two men in connection with the man’s murder. The victim was a history sheeter and used to do odd jobs around the area as per reports by the Hindustan Times. On the day of his death, the victim and the accused got into an argument as he passed the accused’s shop in Tilak Nagar, Dombivali.

As per the police, the victim took out a pistol and fired a shot. Following which the accused and their friends beat up the victim, during which one of the men stabbed the victim with a knife.

After his death, the victim’s family ransacked the accused’s shop that was undergoing renovation. As per S Dhumal, senior police inspector, Tilaknagar police station, said, “Riyaz is a serial chain snatcher and has many cases against him.”

