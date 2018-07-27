Mumbai Crime: Serial conman impersonates Naval officer to threaten people

The accused had many cheating cases pending against him in various police stations across the city

A 23-year-old youth hail from West Bengal was arrested by Pune police who allegedly posting as defence personal. The arrested youth has been identified as Rajan Janadhar Sharma (23), a resident of Siddharthnagar in Aundh. He hails from West Bengal. A case has been registered with Chaturshringi police station against Sharma. He has been arrested under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code comprises of 171 which de with Wearing or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent.

The incident came to light after constable Dadasaheb H Kale registered the case. The incident took place on Thursday around 5pm. Complainant Kale said,"We had received a tip-off about a young man who was impersonating a Naval officer and was threatening local people. Acting on the information we reached his house and found two Indian Navy identity cards with the name Shaano Varun, Rajan Sharma from West Bengal. We also recovered two uniforms and a motorbike with 'Navy' written on it. We verified his identity from Naval Officials and found out that he was impersonating an officer."

He added,"investigation is on to get information about the motive. We have recovered few documents, two Navy uniform, identity card and bike mentioning Navy which total estimated worth of Rs 72,000 material seized."

