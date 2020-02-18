Mumbai Crime: Serial killer slits throat of colleague after losing at ludo game

The Powai police arrested a 38-year-old serial murder accused for killing his colleague after losing on an online ludo game. According to the police, the accused, identified as Avinashkumar Pandey, is wanted in two other murder cases in Uttar Pradesh committed in 2000 and 2008, The Times of India reported.

The incident happened on October 27 when Pandey and his colleague, identified as Ankit Singh (22), working as security guards at Lodha Supreme in Powai were playing an online ludo game on their mobile phones. According to the police, Pandey had lost the game, after which he pulled a kitchen knife and slit Singh’s throat. He was found lying in a pool of blood at the building’s parking lot.

The police said that it realised three months ago that Pandey had stopped using mobile phones and other electronic devices a decade ago to avoid detection.

The police said that both Pandey and Singh were living in the building they were working for. After committing the crime, Pandey had fled to Pune and then Satara, Rajkot, Odisha, Rajkot and Bengaluru. Then he fled to Delhi in January. In all the places he fled to, he was working as a security guard. He was traced to Kamala Market in New Delhi from where he was arrested on Saturday based on a tipoff said the police.

The police also said that the government in UP had declared a prize of Rs 10,000 for information on his whereabouts.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates