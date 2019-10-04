Mumbai Crime: Servant arrested for selling Sachin Pilgaonkar's trophies to scrap

The Santacruz cops have arrested a 36-year-old servant working in actor Sachin Pilgaonkar's office for allegedly selling trophies and mementoes of painter and producer Sharad Pilgaonkar as scrap. The servant identified as Amrut Solanki was working in Pilgaonkar's office for almost 20 years.

Sachin Pilgaonkar, who lives with his family in Lokhandwala Complex, has his office at Juhu-Tara Road. Recently, renovation work was started at his office. When his wife (actress Supriya Pilgaonkar) went to his office, she found some trophies, mementoes and awards of Sharad Pilgaonkar and Sachin Pilgaonkar missing. When she questioned Solanki about it, he gave vague answers like either the carpenter or other workers must have thrown it away with the rubble.

Supriya then got suspicious and called the police officials. According to the complaint made by Sachin Pilgaonkar, there were 10 trophies dating back to 1963. The accused Amrut has confessed to the crime and said that he sold these trophies individually since the last year for Rs. 300 to Rs. 400.

Shriram Koregaonkar, senior Inspector of Santacruz police station said, "We have arrested him and have been questioning him thoroughly. The FIR registration process is on."

He has been arrested under section 381 (theft by servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates