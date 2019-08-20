Mumbai Crime: Seven arrested for duping company in Goregaon of Rs 77 lakh

mumbai

During an investigation, it was revealed that the accused created duplicate cheque books of the above company and forged signatures of three of its directors from the company

The Vanrai police have managed to nab seven accused who allegedly duped and cheated three directors at a Goregaon-based motor vehicle parts manufacturing company for Rs 77 lakh last week.

According to police sources, the accused had duped 'Ihara Engineering Pvt Ltd', based at Valbhat Road, Sant Bhavan Sharma Estate, Goregaon east of Rs 77.69 lakh. During an investigation, it was revealed that the accused created duplicate cheque books of the above company and forged signatures of three of its directors from the company. The said amount was transferred into various bank accounts belonging to 'Rishabh Enterprises' via 8 transactions.

The incident came into light when one of the directors of the company sent his employee with a cheque of Rs 6,13,187 RTGS to be transferred to another company's bank account. However, the bank officer informed the individual that the cheque he carried for RTGS has already been used and around Rs 9.8 lakh was transferred to Rishabh Enterprises last month. After that, the director contacted his accountant and found out that there were eight transactions which were made between July 11, 2019, to July 25, 2019, to 'Rishabh Enterprises'.

The accountant then approached the Vanrai police station and submitted a written complaint to the police. Later, on the instruction of the DCP, the police registered a case on July 31 under various section of IPC and began the investigation. Assistant Police Inspector Bharat Ghune and PSI Gangurde along with their staff caught several accused from Nalasopara on August 14 and during the interrogation, they confessed to the crime. A total of seven accused have been arrested.

While five are in judicial custody, two remain in police custody

The accused caught have been identified as Rishabh Chakravati alias Rishbh Parjapati, 20, resident of UP, Lakhan Rajoriya, 24, (Ujjain, MP), Hinmanshu Taneja, 27, (Hisar Haryana), Rahul Ahuja alias Kalpesh Rathod, 28 (Riva, MP), Mohammed Sohel Ansari, 21, (Shahganj Agra, UP), Om Parkash Shrivastava, 35, and Vivek Sharma alias Lakhan Pandey, 32. Vivek Sharma is said to be the mastermind behind the crime. The officials have recovered around Rs 1,00,250 from the accused.

Such a crime is not possible without any internal help and we will get to the bottom of this. Five of the accused were remanded in judicial custody, two, including the mastermind, are remanded in police custody till August 26. Further investigation will be carried out, he added.

