Mumbai Crime: Sex racket busted in Andheri, three arrested

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

A sex racket allegedly operating out of a hotel in Andheri was busted by the Mumbai police's Crime Branch late Saturday night, a police officer said. Three people were arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, while two others are wanted, he said.

"Acting on a tip-off about immoral activities at the hotel in JB Nagar area of Andheri, a Crime Branch Unit 10 team raided the place. The main accused, Karan Naman Yadav alias Gulli, used to run the racket by soliciting customers online through several mobile phone numbers," he added.

Gulli, who owns the hotel, has been arrested along with Santosh Yadav and Ashok Yadav, while two people identified as Samir and Amar Yadav are absconding, he said. They have been remanded in police custody till October 4, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates