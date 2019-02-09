Mumbai Crime: Sexual stimulators being sold illegally seized at ayurveda store in Borivli

crime

Representational Images

A Borivli-based Ayurvedic medicine store was caught on the wrong foot when a team of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided the place and seized a number of allopathic tablets used for sexual stimulation packed and kept inside a jar. The officials said that the capsules were being sold at very high prices sans the required prescriptions from medical practitioners.

When the sleuths reached the store Bhagwati Ayurvedic at Jaya Talkies, Borivli West on Friday, they found the medicines – available in different shapes and sizes – wrapped in a piece of paper and stuffed inside a plastic jar. When the officials asked the shopkeeper about the tablets, he said the ayurvedic medicines, which were used for sexual stimulation, did not have any side-effects. However, he further revealed that the prices of the tablets were decided based on their effectiveness.

Those which provided sexual stimulation for 30 minutes was for Rs500 and those that helped it last for an hour were for Rs1,000 each. "These are allopathic medicines, hence, their consumption can have adverse effects on people," said an FDA official. The shopkeeper also couldn't provide the licence required to sell such medicines.

The official further said, "A case has been registered against the shop owner Jaiprakash Shah at Borivli police station under sections 415, 420, 203, 276, and 34 IPC and 17-B, 17, 18(C), 18A, 18(a)(6)r/w Rule 104-A, 24, 33-KA of FDA Act 1940."

