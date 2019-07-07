Mumbai Crime: Sharpshooter absconding since 2003 arrested in Palghar

crime

The accused was released on furlough and was supposed to return to prison after his furlough was completed, but he didn't return and since then he was wanted by the police

Nilesh Ajgaonkar. Pic courtesy/Suraj Ojha

A sharpshooter working for gangster Amar Naik’s was arrested by Mumbai crime branch’s unit-III. The accused identified as Nilesh Ajgaonkar (43) was wanted for the past 16 years. According to Jagdish Sail, senior inspector Crime branch, "Nilesh Ajgaonkar was working for Amar Naik and killed two people in Kalyan for which he was wanted by the police."

As per the record available with the police, the accused killed a gangster named Tanya Koli and a police constable with his gun in 1993. The case was registered with Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) under sections 147 (Punishment for rioting),149(Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object),302(Punishment for murder), 307(Attempt to murder) of Indian penal code and 3,25 of arms act.

The court finally awarded him rigorous imprisonment for life. The accused was transferred to Amravati Central jail and in October 2003, he was then was released on furlough. A furlough is to be granted to the prisoner periodically irrespective of any particular reason merely to enable him to retain family and social ties and avoid ill-effects of continuous prison life. The period of furlough is treated as remission of sentence.

The accused was supposed to return to prison after his furlough, but he didn’t return and since then he was wanted by the police. Nilesh Ajgaonkar was finally located in Palghar where he lived as a bodybuilder and won the Palghar Shree title twice. He gained fame in the area as a famous bodybuilder. After two and a half months of investigation, the police finally tracked him down in Palghar and arrested him.

