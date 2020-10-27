Mumbai Crime: Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shetty shot dead in Lonavala

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Former president of a local Shiv Sena unit, Rahul Shetty was shot dead in Lonavala at 9:30 am on Monday.

43-year-old Rahul Shetty is the son of former Shiv Sena leader Umesh Shetty. He was shot thrice outside his residence when he was having tea at a stall, reports Mumbai Mirror.

According to initial information, he was shot twice on the head and once on the chest. He was also stabbed on the neck with a sharp weapon.

Shetty was rushed to Parmar hospital but he was declared dead by the doctors.

Earlier, Shetty had informed Lonavala police about the threat to his life after he learnt that someone was planning to kill him.

It is noteworthy, that Rahul’s father Umesh Shetty was also shot dead about three decades ago.

Based on the CCTV footage recovered by the police during the investigation, a suspect has been detained. The motive behind the murder is unknown so far.

